Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC

A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Browna 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday.

Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC’s 2024 commitment list.

He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Harvard, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Providence, and Wisconsin, among others. They took official visits to Missouri, Michigan State, UNC, Notre Dame, and Illinois.

Brown is UNC’s highest-ranked forward since both Day’Ron Shapre and Walker Kessler committed in the class of 2020.

“They’re (UNC coaches) very genuine and intentional people,” Brown told Inside Carolina on Monday. “It’s bigger than basketball with the whole coaching staff. One thing that my dad (Courtney Brown) has been consistent with is the school I’m supposed to go to, or that will be best for me, will show itself. UNC has shown itself to me and done everything in its power to prove that I’m a priority for them. I feel like in my heart the time was right (to commit).”

UNC Assistant Coach Sean May led Carolina’s recruitment of Brown — watching him at Nike EYBL stops in Orlando, Louisville, Kansas City, and North Augusta, SC UNC initially reached out on June 15 — the first day coaches are able to call rising Juniors . He was offered by Carolina following his performance at the NBPA Top100 Camp in Orlando last June.

Prior to the Top 100 Camp, Brown participated in the USA Basketball 17U National Team training camp. He was invited to the USA’s 16U training camp in 2021 as well.

“He’s a classic college center,” explained 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi. “He controls spaces, rebounds well, has pretty good hands, and is developing a jump hook. I think eventually he can step out and hit 12-15-foot jumpers. But he seems to understand that home is around the basket. Knowing what he does well enhances his opportunities to be successful, while limiting the chances he looks like he doesn’t know what he’s doing. It’s great to want to expand your game and develop other parts — every Coach wants that — but what I like about him is he doesn’t do it at the expense of what he already does well.”

Brown’s first — and only — trip to Chapel Hill came in October. Escorted by his parents and several family members, Brown’s 48-hours on Carolina’s campus proved to be the tipping point of his recruitment.

“The only thing surprising (about the visit) was how easily I Clicked with the team,” Brown said in October. “As soon as I started talking with them, I felt like part of the team already, and I don’t even go there. They really opened their arms and let me in.”

Brown Slots as a ‘4’ or ‘5’ at UNC.

“On the basketball court, I’m a competitor above everything else,” Brown said. “Winning is always my No. 1 priority. That kind of determines who I am for my team. If they need me to go out there and set 100 screens, then I’ll go do that. If they need me to get a bucket , then I’ll do that too. I’m just a high energy guy who does the little things, dirty things, and I bring a Chicago edge to the court. “I’m naturally left handed,” explained Brown. “I write and eat left handed, but when I was taught to play basketball, I was always taught to shoot and dribble with my right hand. When I started working out with my trainers, they thought I was better with my left hand than my right hand.

Brown played for the Chicago-based Meanstreets’ 16U team last AAU season, where he averaged 10.8 points (59.7% FG, 60.2% FT) and 5.5 rebounds per game. Meanstreets is the same program that produced UNC freshman Jalen Washington. As a sophomore at St. Rita, Brown averaged 13.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, while shooting 67% from the field.

“The first thing you should know about him is he’s an Incredible person,” St. Rita head Coach Roshawn Russell said. “He doesn’t miss days and he never makes excuses. He’s always energized and ready to go. He lives in the weight room and in the gym. He’s always trying to get extra time in there. He doesn’t like to take time off. He’s mature beyond his years, very personable, and respectful. He’s a high academic kid and comes from a genuine, great family.”