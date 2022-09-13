Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers betting odds NFL Week 2 game

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game.

The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Green Bay is -475 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Bears are +360.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in their first game of the season, 23-7.

The Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, 19-10.

The Packers won both games against the Bears last season, winning in Chicago in Week 6, 24-14 and winning at home in Week 14, 45-30.

The NFL Week 2 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on NBC.

