Chicago Bears test cold weather dominance against Bills

The forecast for so-called “Bear weather” Saturday at Soldier Field against Buffalo might seem intriguing to Justin Fields.

Then again, Fields is tied for the NFL lead with Matt Ryan at 15 fumbles, so cold with sub-zero wind chill isn’t exactly conducive to handling the football safely. Can it be worse than the constant downpour they played the season opener in, though?

Fields already played through that slop and deluge and knows the lesson.

