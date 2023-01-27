Chicago Bears sign cornerback to work out two CFL QBs

Cornerback Greg Stroman finished the season strong and has been rewarded by the Bears.

Cut at the end of training camp but brought back Dec. 28 after a rash of secondary injuries, Stroman on Thursday signed a Futures contract for the 2023 season.

