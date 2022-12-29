Chicago Bears see future wins beyond record losing streak

NFL teams in eight-game losing streaks normally have folded up the tents long ago or are looking forward to regime change.

Then there are those in the first year of a complete rebuild like the Bears.

There are still smiles and players joke around, kidding and hollering at each other in the locker room like opening day is approaching.

The Bears are on the verge of setting a franchise record with a ninth-straight loss and they’re up-beat, talking about a win in Detroit and thinking about the future.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button