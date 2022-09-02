Chicago Bears prop bets for the 2022 NFL season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2022 NFL season, which will be the first under the new regime in general manager Ryan Poles and head Coach Matt Eberflus.

There aren’t a lot of expectations surrounding this Rebuilding Bears team in 2022, but all eyes will be on quarterback Justin Fields in his second season. Chicago is transitioning to a new offense under Luke Getsy, which caters to the strengths of players like Fields, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet.

With all that in mind, Bears Wire presents 10 proposition bets ahead of the 2022 NFL season:

Over/Under: How many games will Bears win in ’22-23?



Justin Fields Year 2: How far will Bears go in 2022?



Will Justin Fields break the franchise passing record of 3,838 yards?



Will Bears make Playoffs in Matt Eberflus’s 1st year as HC?



Will David Montgomery Rush for 1,000+ yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 1,199.5 Darnell Mooney receiving yards in ’22-23?



Over/Under: 4.5 Cole Kmet TDs in ’22-23?



Who will lead Bears in INTs in ’22-23?



Kyler Gordon vs. Jaquan Brisker: More INTs as rookies?



Over/Under: 10.5 Robert Quinn sacks in ’22-23?

