Chicago Bears: NFL Draft Order Scenario for Week 18

I think most Chicago Bears fans look back fondly at the Lovie Smith era. Lovie coached the team with class, and they had more successful seasons than unsuccessful ones. It is, without question, the best era of Chicago Bears’ football since the 1980s.

Well, Bears fans can all potentially be huge Lovie Smith fans once again on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears are in play for the first overall selection but could also pick as low as fourth. Here’s how the scenarios play out.

If the Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings, here are the scenarios:

If the Houston Texans defeat the Indianapolis Colts, partnered with the Bears loss, the Chicago Bears move to the first overall pick. It’s that simple.

If the Texans lose while the Bears lose, the Bears maintain their position and would select second overall.

If the Chicago Bears defeat the Minnesota Vikings, here are those possible scenarios:

If the Arizona Cardinals defeat the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos defeat the LA Chargers, the Bears would maintain the second overall pick.

If either the Cardinals or Broncos win and the other loses, the Bears would be slotted third overall.

If both the Cardinals and Broncos lose and the Bears win, the Bears would fall to the fourth overall pick.

It’s pretty straightforward. The first overall pick is in play, it’ll be curious if Nathan Peterman and Lovie Smith bring the top selection home to Chicago.