Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has trade interest to date

The phone doesn’t seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn’t.

For another reason it did.

“Right now, everyone’s on the same schedule,” Poles said of all the league’s GMs. “We’re all looking at the prospects in both free agency—we are halfway through our free-agent meetings right now.

“We’ve taken a little peek at the draft process and the draft prospects that are coming up this year. I think it’s too early. No one kinda knows how it’s all gonna fall. So I would assume that Picks up here in the next month once we get through the Senior Bowl and the East-West and all those all-star games.”

