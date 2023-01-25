Chicago Bears Assistant sought by Rams according to report

A Bears Assistant is now reportedly the object of interest from another team.

It would be a great step up.

Austin King, Offensive line Coach Chris Morgan’s Assistant with the Bears, is being sought for an interview by Sean McVay for the Rams’ vacant Offensive line position. NFL Network reported McVay asked the Bears for permission to interview King, who was the Raiders tight ends coach before coming to the Bears under Coach Matt Eberflus.

