Chicago Bears announce changes within coaching staff, football operations

Under Hoke, Bears cornerbacks Charles Tillman and Tim Jennings earned four Pro Bowl selections. Tillman was also named first-team All-Pro while Jennings was named second-team All-Pro in 2012.

Hoke also spent time with the Buccaneers (2016-18) as the defensive backs coach and served in the same role for the Texans from 2002-08. He began his longstanding coaching career in the college ranks at Dayton in 1982 as a Volunteer assistant, earned a Graduate Assistant spot at North Carolina State in 1983 then took a full-time position as Bowling Green’s defensive backs Coach later that year.

After a year at San Diego State (1987-88) as the defensive backs/special teams coach, Hoke coached defensive backs at Kent State from 1989-93, and earned the defensive coordinator title in his final season. He then spent five seasons (1994-98) as Missouri’s defensive backs coach then served as Florida’s defensive coordinator/secondary coach from 1999-2001. Hoke’s most recent college coaching stops include South Carolina (2015) and Maryland (2019-21).

As a player, Hoke was a four-year letterman at Ball State and earned all-MAC honors as a defensive back. He also had a brief stint in the NFL, playing 11 games for the Bears in 1980.

Cable possesses five years of coaching experience, including four seasons in the NFL as an offensive/defensive assistant for the Raiders (2018-21). Most recently, Cable worked as the outside linebackers Coach at the University of Northern Colorado during the 2022 season. He played defensive line at the University of Idaho, where he was a three-year starter and two-time captain.

The Bears promoted Young to Assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers Coach after spending his first season with the organization as an Offensive quality control Coach in 2022. Young now has 14 years of coaching experience, including four in the NFL. He spent two years with the Packers from 2017-18 as an Offensive quality control coach, where he worked with Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who was Green Bay’s wide receivers Coach in 2017.

The strength & conditioning staff’s hires include two familiar faces, as Harris served as the club’s strength and conditioning seasonal assistant in 2022 while Ngo spent the 2015-20 seasons with the Bears. Harris Originally worked for the Bears as the director of player development for seven seasons starting in 2007 before joining the Buccaneers in 2014. Harris also held multiple roles on the player development and operations side for the Vikings prior to his first stint in Chicago.

Ngo returns to Chicago after serving as the Broncos’ Assistant strength and conditioning coach for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Before heading to Denver, Ngo worked as a Bears strength and conditioning staffer from 2015-20.