Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills Game Day Preview

Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Streaming: Fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

NFL On SiriusXM: Bills broadcast 111, 384; Bears broadcast 138, 229

