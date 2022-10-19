Chicago Arts And Music Project Hosting Annual Fundraiser For West Side Orchestra Program

EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Arts and Music Project is hosting a silent auction and fundraiser this month to benefit its West Side after-school Orchestra program.

The CAMPfire2022 silent auction will kick off at 9 am Oct. 31 and run until noon Nov. 4. The items up for bidding range from a hand-painted cello to a five-day vacation in Mexico. All auction prizes are available to view now on the CAMP website.

Additionally, the organization will host its CAMPfire 2022 fundraiser 6-8 pm Nov. 2 at Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St.

That event will feature student performances, a s’mores bar, appetizers and a free drink, as well as a cash bar. General admission tickets are on sale for $30 each. “Maestro” tickets are $50, which includes two free drinks and entry into a raffle for a Mexican resort stay.

Founded in 2017, CAMP aims to make music accessible to students regardless of their resources, according to its website. The organization provides free orchestral training to young Musicians in East Garfield Park, including Sectional rehearsals and Weekly private lessons.

CAMP’s West Side after-school program provides 65 students with free instruments and music lessons.

This year’s fundraiser is themed “tutti,” after the Italian word meaning “all” and musical term meaning “together.”

“Music brings people together as a shared language and creating music together is a bonding experience like no other,” according to the CAMPfire2022 website. “While learning to play an instrument and read music, CAMP students are also forming friendships and connections that extend beyond the rehearsal space.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s Neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: