Chicago Artist Myron Laban Is Known For His Murals — But He’ll Soon Release His First EP, ‘Feel’

CHICAGO — Chicago artist Myron Laban is known for his painting, coloring the city’s walls with murals for years. But he’s also been working on music behind the scenes and is gearing up to release his first EP this month.

In between shifts as a pharmacist, art is what Laban does “every day, all the time,” he said He’s been creating for as long as he can remember — but he’s only begun to experiment seriously with music in recent years.

Laban’s first EP, “Feel,” comes out Aug. 19. But he’ll host two Immersive art experiences to celebrate its release, using his art to bring his music to life. The parties are 4-7 pm Saturday and 11 am-2 pm Sunday at the Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Art of all kinds has long been a passion for Laban.

“I’ve been making art since I was a kid,” said Laban, 27. “I would make pictures, draw these characters, and they’d be so cool and I would put them Underneath my bed.”

Even in college, Laban would attend his anatomy and organic chemistry classes for his pharmacy studies — and then head over to painting class, he said.

Laban was making music on GarageBand the whole time, but it was never something he pursued legitimately until about two years ago, he said.

“It was like me recording myself with my headphone mics, and me recording claps and my 20-year-old keyboard,” he said. “Really janky stuff with potential.”

Laban had been creating cover art for a friend who works in music, Maurice Mayes. Laban approached Mayes in 2020 and said he was interested in taking music more seriously.

They started working on a song called “Lover Boy” in January 2021 and released it that June. The two have been a duo ever since, releasing a second song called “Feel” this year.

While working on “Feel,” Mayes turned to Laban and said, “Hey, we could make an EP.”

Credit: Provided Myron Laban created artwork to go along with his EP, including the covers for each song. They feature vague, faceless characters, a signature of Laban’s work.

The music is “all self-funded, all in-house,” with friends playing instruments in the background and doing vocal layering, Laban said.

Laban’s six-track EP mainly focuses on past relationships.

“It’s about a series of interpersonal relationships I’ve experienced,” Laban said. “It ranges all over the spectrum from those intimate moments with someone as well as realizing when somebody’s toxic.

“I’m just a lover boy.”

While each song is different and “a world in its own,” the body of work on the “Feel” EP is still cohesive, Laban said.

“Every song has its own feeling,” they said. “’Lover Boy’ is very poppy, and ‘Feel’ is more of a musical genre-bending indie pop with a little bit of rock. … It’s very relatable and, musically, it’s beautiful.”

Laban will make his debut performance for an audience on Aug. 24 is “Good Day Chicago.”

For anyone listening, Laban says to go in with an open mind and turn up the volume.

“Listen in a way where you can actually appreciate what you’re listening to,” he said. “There’s orchestral components, there’s brass instruments, there’s really nice beats.”

Laban also created artwork to go along with his EP, including the cover art for his singles “Lover Boy” and “Feel.” They feature vague, faceless characters that are a signature of Laban’s work.

Laban will host a second showcase Sept. 10-11 in partnership with Chicago Beyond. More information will be available soon, Laban said.

