Chiara Hahn Named to United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Third Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo., December 5, 2022 – Midfielder Chiara Hahn (Lauterbach, Germany) adds another postseason award to her shelf as she was named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-South Region Third Team.



The sophomore started in 17 matches for USF, playing the complete 90 minutes in 10 of them. Hahn led the Bulls in goals (5), points (12), shots (12), shots on goal (15), and game-winning goals (2). With her 12 points, she was the only player to finish the season with double digit points.

Her goal against then no. 24 SMU in the regular season earned her the title of American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Her efforts all season also earned her a spot on the AAC All-Conference First Team for the second time in her career.

All-South Region Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. School

K Katie Sullivan Sr. Florida Gulf Coast University

D Georgia Eaton-Collins Gr. University of Central Florida

D Claire Fallon Sr. Belmont University

D Baylee Lanter Sr. Eastern Kentucky University

D Lyric Schmidt Sr. Western Kentucky University

M Rachel DeRuby Jr. Liberty University

M Yao Giada Zhou Jr. Tennessee Tech University

M Chiara Hahn Jr. University of South Florida

M Erika Zschuppe Fr. Florida Gulf Coast University

F Alice Bussey Jr. University of North Alabama

F Cayla Koener Fr. Southeast Missouri State University

F Dayana Martin Sr. University of Central Florida

F Kale’a Perry So. Lipscomb University

The full list can be found here.

About USF Women’s Soccer

The USF Women’s soccer team has posted ten consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins under head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. The Bulls made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010 and returned in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. South Florida has five consecutive seasons with a conference championship, earning the tournament title in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well. as the regular-season title in 2018, 2020 and 2021. The program had its first draft pick and second-highest pick in USF Athletics history with Evelyne Viens being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC.