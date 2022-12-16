CHI Prep vs. Briarcrest Christian: Stream High School Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Grind Session early season high school basketball tournament continues with two of the most exciting teams in the country. It is Tennessee vs. Illinois with the Briarcrest Christian Saints taking on the CHI Prep Academy Freeze. Each team comes into this tournament looking to make an impact early with a big win against a tough competitive team that is one of the best in their state. Getting an invite to a Grind Session event is huge for a team for both exposure, competitive opportunity and many other reasons for these young, athletic basketball players. Win or lose today, they both get exposure and a great competitive run this weekend.

