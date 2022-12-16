CHI Prep vs. Briarcrest Christian: Stream High School Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Grind Session early season high school basketball tournament continues with two of the most exciting teams in the country. It is Tennessee vs. Illinois with the Briarcrest Christian Saints taking on the CHI Prep Academy Freeze. Each team comes into this tournament looking to make an impact early with a big win against a tough competitive team that is one of the best in their state. Getting an invite to a Grind Session event is huge for a team for both exposure, competitive opportunity and many other reasons for these young, athletic basketball players. Win or lose today, they both get exposure and a great competitive run this weekend.

How to Watch Memphis vs. The World: CHI Prep vs. Briarcrest Christian today:

Game Date: December 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Memphis vs. The World: CHI Prep vs. Briarcrest Christian online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

This season the Saints are off to an undefeated start to their season, averaging 67.8 points per game and giving up just 47.3 points per game to their opponents.

The Saints are led by the top-ranked player in the state in the class of 2024, Jaye Nash, a point guard who is also ranked on the national stage. He is the 18th-ranked point guard in the Nation at this point, with loads of potential to grow and rise up those rankings.

This will be a huge game for the Saints coming from Tennessee, a state with strong teams, but not known as a basketball hotbed like a state like Chicago has been over the years.

Regional restrictions may apply.