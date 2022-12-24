Cheyenne’s Zoë Lam honored for work with TOPSoccer

December 24—CHEYENNE — Brian Longbottom knows that soccer Occasionally takes a back seat when Zoë Lam comes to help with the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s TOPSoccer program.

“Sometimes it hinders my ability to run a session because the kids are drawn to her, and they’ll get up and leave in the middle of the soccer activity to go find Zoë,” said Longbottom, who is CSC’s technical director. “She has this personality that’s magnetic, and the kids flock to her.

“It’s actually fantastic, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Lam, 19, has been volunteering with TOPSoccer — which is tailored to people with physical, intellectual and emotional disabilities — since she was 8. Next month, Lam will be honored as United States Youth Soccer’s national TOPSoccer Buddy of the year.

“Growing up playing soccer with those kids has helped me develop relationships with them,” said Lam, who graduated from Cheyenne Central in 2021. “Brian can say he’s chopped liver when I’m there all he wants, but everyone loves Brian.

“He’s the main Coach out there, and does a really great job. It’s so much fun to see people having a blast together out there.”

Lam’s mother, Carey, was in the group of Pediatric physical therapists that started a soccer program for differently-abled people in the late-1990s. It was only natural for Zoë to help with TOPSoccer once she fell head over heels for soccer.

“Back then, I was trying to help out as much as I could,” Lam said. “I’ve gotten so much from it. I’ve made a ton of friends, and been able to bring friends from my club teams along and get them involved, as well.

“Everyone benefits from it athletically and socially. Everyone comes together for something bigger than themselves.”

Lam doesn’t take the national recognition for granted because she knows it takes many people for the program to accomplish its goal.

“There are so many people who work so hard for this great program,” she said. “I have to thank all the coaches who have helped me, the therapists who have helped me, and all the players who have helped.

“This is a huge honor, but there are so many people who have helped.”

Lam doesn’t merely show up and kick the ball around with her friends. She is truly invested in making sure things go smoothly, Longbottom said.

“She gets there early to set up and doesn’t leave until everything is torn down and put away,” he said. “She’s more than just one of those ‘show up and do soccer’ kids. She doesn’t just show up and go through the motions.

“She’s a leader, and always has a smile on her face, and is willing to jump in and help wherever she’s needed.”

The physical therapists working with the local TOPSoccer program give the Buddies an idea of ​​each player’s abilities. Lam found those to be good baselines for interaction with players.

“The connection has to happen organically, because each kid is different,” said Lam, who earned the Conference USA commissioner’s academic medal as a freshman. “You have to be patient, open to new ideas, and seeing what everyone is willing to do and what their abilities allow them to do.

“You have to take it one kid at a time, know your skills, know their skills and adapt on the fly. You can’t be rigid. TOPS is a really free-flowing program that helps people be involved in soccer in some way .”

Lam just finished her sophomore season at the University of Texas-San Antonio. She tried to stay involved with TOPSoccer in San Antonio, but it conflicted with her soccer schedule and course load. Instead, she works with a bicycle-based program called Kinetic Kids. Lam continues to Volunteer with Cheyenne’s TOPSoccer when she’s home on break.

“I want other kids to feel the same way I do when I play soccer, and I want them to be just as passionate about the sport as I am,” Lam said. “Seeing them having fun really makes it the best for me.

“We could always use more Buddies out there, and I’d encourage anyone to get involved with it.”

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at [email protected] or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.