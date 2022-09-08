Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival Returns September 25 – timesherald

PHILADELPHIA — The 37th annual Fall for the Arts Festival Returns to Chestnut Hill on Sunday, September 25, from 11 am to 5 pm, Transforming Germantown Avenue into an outdoor arts and craft marketplace. The popular family-friendly, pet-friendly event features live demonstrations, children’s activities, live music, culinary delights, and boutique shopping. The Streets between the 8000 and 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue will be closed to Vehicular traffic to provide Ample space for visitors and vendors.

Submitted photos from FFA Prior Fall for the Arts Festivals.

An urban village, Chestnut Hill is well-known for its lush gardens and trees lining the cobblestone streets of Germantown Avenue, as well as architecture spanning three centuries. The Fall for the Arts Festival offers the perfect opportunity to throw on a sweater, grab a Pumpkin Latte, and spend the day Exploring a neighborhood brimming with boutique shops highlighting the latest fashion trends while dining at one of the many restaurants serving up delectable dishes for cartridges.

The Fall for the Arts Festival attracts more than 100 talented and diverse artists from the Mid-Atlantic region and locations as far away as New Mexico. A unique array of artistic choices are on display and for sale, including oils, watercolors, etchings, photography, sculpture, pottery, wood crafts, jewelry, and accessories!

Highlights Include

Makers Village (Germantown Avenue from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane) where visitors can watch artists, including glass blowers, weavers, potters, and other crafters, demonstrate their craft!

Sustainability Hub – (Germantown Avenue from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane) A specialty area focused on green goodness — featuring individuals, makers, and organizations working to support the goals of a more sustainable Philadelphia. Speakers will share what’s happening at the forefront of green innovation in the city, and vendors will sell their ethically made local goods.

Fun Fest at Jenks Elementary School (8301 Germantown Avenue) – Head to the Playground at Jenks Elementary School, where children under 10 can have their faces painted, enjoy arts and crafts, play games, and enjoy tasty food options for all!

Live Music: o Bethlehem Pike Stage (8701 Germantown Avenue) 11:30 am to 2 pm – Jonathan Savage & The Classic Rockers 2 to 5 pm – Melissa Martin & The Mighty Rhythm Kings o Buckley Park Stage (Corner of Germantown and Hartwell Avenues) 11 am to 2 pm – Dukes of Destiny 2 to 5 pm – City Rhythm

Book Sales: Hilltop Books (the non-profit Bookstore of the Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library) will host gently used book sales at two locations: The intersection of Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike Inside the Sustainability Hub

Subaru Display presented by Glanzmann Subaru

B101.1 FM Activity Booths

For those taking public transportation, Chestnut Hill can be accessed by several SEPTA services: two SEPTA Regional Rail lines — the Chestnut Hill East and Chestnut Hill West, and SEPTA Bus Routes 23, 77, 94, 134, and L.

For those driving, Chestnut Hill is only 25 minutes away from Center City and just a short drive from New York, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, with access to multiple major roadways like the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pennsylvania Route 309, and interstates 476 and 76. All roads lead to Chestnut Hill!

About the Chestnut Hill Business District: The Chestnut Hill Business Association (CHBA) is a membership organization for over 200 retailers, restaurants, and professional members. The Chestnut Hill Business Improvement District (BID) is supported by commercial property owners with a mission to keep the Chestnut Hill Business District clean, safe, and beautiful while advancing marketing efforts throughout the year. The Chestnut Hill Parking Foundation (CHPF) manages six convenient public parking lots throughout the Business District.