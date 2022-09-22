Chest injury sidelines Buffs RB Alex Fontenot – BuffZone

University of Colorado Boulder's Alex Fontenot ...
University of Colorado Boulder’s Alex Fontenot gets to the outside in the Texas Christian University game on Sept. 2, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Colorado will enter Pac-12 play without its most experienced running back.

Senior Alex Fontenot is expected to miss his second consecutive game when the Buffaloes (0-3) host UCLA (3-0) on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Network).

Fontenot, who is second on the team with 84 yards on 20 carries, injured his chest during a 41-10 loss at Air Force on Sept. 10.

“He’s feeling better,” head coach Karl Dorrell said. “He’s got this chest injury that is very challenging for him breathing. That was the thing a week ago. Now he’s standing up straight, he’s not (hunched over) anymore. So it’s going through that process. He’s actually walking normally now.”

Fontenot hasn’t started running, though, and because of that Dorrell said Fontenot “won’t be ready” for Saturday’s game.

“We were hoping that he would start running this week, but when he tried he’s still having a lot of discomfort,” Dorrell said.

In Saturday’s 49-7 loss at Minnesota, CU was without Fontenot and true freshmen Anthony Hankerson and Victor Venn, who have been injured and unable to play this year.

That left the Buffs with only two Scholarship running backs: junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks. Walk-ons Dominick Mastro and Charlie Offerdahl were also on the trip. Smith led the Buffs with 70 yards, while Offerdahl had 55.

Smith currently leads the Buffs with 159 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and appears to be in line for his second consecutive start.

“He’s got to build more consistency in what he’s doing,” Dorrell said of Smith. “Overall, I think he’s off to a solid start. He had some good yards last week, but I think he needs more consistency in what his reads are and staying downhill when he needs to stay downhill. But, I’ve been pleased with what he’s been doing.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button