Chesnee wins girls golf SCHSL state title, Roberts is individual Champion

Chesnee won the 2022 SCHSL A-AA girls golf state championship at Cheraw State Park, its second state title in a row on Tuesday. Eagles sophomore Olivia Roberts led the way as the medalist with a two-round score of 150, while her teammate, Addy Parker, finished tied for second with a 152.

The Eagles dominated the field, finishing with a total team score of 657 and a 69-stroke advantage over their nearest competitor, second-place Oceanside.

“I’m just really proud of our players and what they’ve accomplished. They’ve worked really hard for the past several years and their hard work has to paid off with these two titles in a row,” said Chesnee Coach Kyle Scruggs .

