Chesapeake Arts Center’s Free Arts In The Park Festival-October 8th

Chesapeake Arts Center’s (CAC) 8th Annual Arts in the Park Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 8th, from 10 am to 3 pm. This free event will be held on the CAC campus in front of Hammonds Lane Theater and in the Brooklyn Park Middle School parking lot. Enjoy family-friendly arts activities, live performances and music, art and community vendors, and food trucks.

CAC invites you to dabble in one or all of our many hands-on arts workshops perfect for any age artist; experience live performances by the AngelWing Project INC. and STAR LTD. Theatre, demonstrations, and music; browse the booths of more than 50 artist vendors and community organizations; and eat Delicious treats in our food truck alley. This family-friendly event offers something for everyone to enjoy.

This will be the 8th year that CAC has Hosted this event for their Neighbors in Brooklyn Park and surrounding areas. It is an opportunity for the community, young and old, to come together and celebrate the arts in a fun, safe atmosphere. Our thanks to the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Belle Grove Corporation, and Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County for their support of Arts in the Park 2022.

To register or find out more information about the festival, visit https://www.chesapeakearts.org/artsinthepark. If it rains on the day of the festival, the event will be held in the CAC’s Hammonds Lane Theatre.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB