Cherokee Phoenix hosting fourth annual Student Art Contest | Arts

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix is ​​now accepting submissions for the newspaper’s fourth annual art contest for students in grades first through eighth. Students are asked to draw and submit their interpretations of the Cherokee Phoenix logo.

“The Cherokee Phoenix Student Art Contest was created as a way to not only give students in first through eighth grade an opportunity to express their artistic ability, but also make them aware of our publication and its history as well as begin the process of getting the students interested in newspapers,” Executive Editor Tyler Thomas said. “We want to keep it simple and have the students use their creativity to redesign our iconic Cherokee Phoenix logo that is seen atop each issue we publish. Just as the previous three years, we are very excited to see the creativity and ability of our Cherokee students.”

The Cherokee Phoenix staff will select one winner from each grade. Each grade winner will receive a Cherokee Phoenix T-shirt and his or her design will be put on display for a public vote.

The grand prize winner, selected by public voting from May 15-31, will receive a $100 gift card and his or her design on some special edition promotional items at the 2023 Cherokee National Holiday.

All entries must be hand-drawn original artwork. No tracing, photography or computer-generated artwork will be accepted. Only one Submission per student is allowed. To enter the contest, a participant must sign a waiver that includes name, grade and school as well as a parent’s or guardian’s signature.

Entries must be submitted to the Cherokee Phoenix office by 5 pm CST on April 28 via in-person delivery, mail or email. Mailed entries should be mailed to Cherokee Phoenix, PO Box 948, Tahlequah, OK 74465. Scanned or photographed versions of hand-drawn entries can be emailed to [email protected]

The grand prize winner will be announced after voting concludes on May 31.

For information or to download an entry waiver, visit the Student Art Contest page in the About Us section of www.cherokeephoenix.org.

The 2022 contest winner was Cherokee Nation citizen Lyllyann Howard after she received 425 votes of the more than 1,500 total votes cast online.