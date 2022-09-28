Cherokee County Schools forfeits all volleyball games against Highlands citing “safety concerns”

Instead of facing Andrews High School last Thursday for their scheduled match, the Highlands Volleyball team went to Kiwanis for ice cream and team bonding. The impromptu trip was a distraction for the players after finding out that the Cherokee County Board of Education voted in an Emergency Called Meeting to forfeit all remaining games against Highlands School JV & Varsity volleyball teams.

Cherokee County Board of Education members were notified of the Emergency Called Meeting via email on Tuesday, September 20 at 3:58 pm The meeting was scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, September 21 at 6 pm for the purpose of “student matters.”

According to Greg Chapman, Administrative Assistant/Board Liaison for Cherokee County Schools, it was during that meeting on a motion made by Board of Education member Jeff Tatham and seconded by Joey Shore, “that we as a County will not participate in any volleyball games, varsity or junior varsity, against Highlands due to safety concerns.”

The vote to forfeit the three remaining games on the schedule for the Volleyball season passed by a vote of 5 to 1 with Keesha Curtis Casting the Lone dissenting vote.

In a follow-up email, Chapman reiterated that, “Last Wednesday, the Cherokee County Board of Education determined the varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams within Cherokee County’s high schools will not play the Highlands School volleyball teams due to safety concerns for Cherokee County Schools’ athletes.”

Chapman said the board made the decision after a Hiwassee Dam High School volleyball player sustained head and neck injuries the previous week in a match against Highlands School. The injury occurred when a Highlands athlete spiked a ball, which forcefully struck a Hiwassee Dam athlete in the head.

When asked for clarification of the incident including the following questions:

“Was it unsportsmanlike from the Highlands?

Was the Highlands’ player intentionally attempting to cause another player harm?

Did Highlands not handle the injury during the game?

Was the Highlands player ejected from the game?

Has the Hiwassee Dam player recovered?”

Chapman responded and said that the original statement regarding the board’s vote was all the information he was given and that minutes of the Emergency Called Board Meeting would not be available until after the October 13 board of education meeting.

According to North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker, the NCHSAA had not been notified of any issues between the teams or the forfeitures but noted that in general forfeitures are handled on the district level.

Although Chapman said that the decision was made due to an injury that occurred the previous week, according to the schedule, the last match-up between Highlands and Hiawassee Dam was on September 1. According to meeting bullets available online, there was no discussion of the injury or player concern addressed at the video recorded and public meeting of the Cherokee County Board of Education held on September 15. Despite “safety concerns” from an injury that occurred on September 1, Highlands School competed against Andrews High School on September 5, winning 3-0, before the September 22 game against Andrews was forfeited.

Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin said that he did not have any response from Cherokee County Schools regarding the alleged injury that led to the board’s decision, but that he did speak via phone to Cherokee County Superintendent Dr. Jeana Conley.

“I have spoken by phone with the CCS superintendent. She notified me of the CCS Board’s decision to cancel (forfeit) the remaining volleyball games with Highlands,” said Dr. Baldwin.

Cherokee County Schools’ vote applies to Andrews High School, Murphy High School, and Hiwassee Dam High School. Dr. Baldwin noted that because the schools are forfeiting, the three remaining games on Highlands’ schedule against Cherokee County Schools will be counted as a win for the Highlanders. Highlands will also advance in the conference tournament and state Playoffs if paired with any of the Cherokee County teams.

Highlands is part of the Little Smoky Mountain 1A conference and out of the three Cherokee County high schools, Hiwassee Dam is the only school that shares the conference. Highlands is currently undefeated in conference play and 7-8 overall, while Hiwassee Dam have not won a conference game this season and have lost 13 out of the 14 games they have played, with their Solo win coming against Andrews High School on August 22. Both Murphy and Andrews are part of the Big Smoky Mountain 1A Conference.

Highlands was scheduled to play Murphy High School on Wednesday, September 28, however, that game will be forfeited. Because of the forfeiture, Murphy’s 11-3 record will now change to 11-4 as the Highlands match-up will be counted as a loss for the Bulldogs. The loss will impact Murphy’s rankings as the loss will make them lose their 2nd place ranking. Hiawassee Dam is scheduled to play Highlands on October 11, however that game will no longer occur.