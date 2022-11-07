Cherish the Ladies to perform at Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — As the Kearney Concert Association approaches the home stretch of its seven-show 75th anniversary season, the organization’s president, Angela Wright, said it’s exciting to welcome Cherish the Ladies to Kearney.

“We are so proud to be able to bring a group of American ladies who have gone to Ireland and won All-Ireland medals on each of their instruments,” Wright said.

Cherish the Ladies performs at 7:30 pm Thursday in the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The group has been performing about half as long as the Kearney Concert Association has been in existence.

“They’ve been touring the world for 38 years; have played the White House, the Olympics and many major concert halls; released 18 CDs; and their PBS special won an Emmy,” Wright said.

Group founder Joanie Madden explained how they formed. “It’s a fluke that we’re even here. It all came about in 1984 when I went to Ireland to represent the United States at the All-Ireland Music Championships and won three gold medals. Dr. Mick Moloney, a Professor of musicology, called to congratulate me, and he was amazed by all the young women winning world championships in Irish music in a culture that had been dominated by Irish men for centuries.

“They said this change should be celebrated, and they wanted me to help organize an Irish concert series featuring all women. I suggested the title Cherish the Ladies because it’s the name of a traditional old Irish jig we play.”

Cherish the Ladies did three sold out concerts in Manhattan, recorded an album, which was chosen by the Library of Congress as one of the best folk albums of the year, then received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and went on a two -week tour.

“And here we are 38 years and 18 albums later,” Madden said.

She explained how all these Americans wound up competing in Ireland. “We all grew up in Irish musical households, and our fathers were all great musicians, singers and dancers, so we’re just carrying on the Legacy of our families.”

Madden said she expected to become an accountant, but the lure of the stage and the opportunity to travel won out.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be leading a band and performing all over the world. We’re now the most successful Celtic pops act in history, having performed more symphonies than any Celtic band. I’ve gotten to play on a couple of Grammy-winning records with Pete Seeger. And with the band, we have recorded with Vince Gill and the Boston Pops.”

While recording music is great, it’s not their favorite thing.

“We love performing to audiences that haven’t seen or heard us before. Our job is to have people forget about their worries for a couple of hours, have a good laugh and be amazed at all the virtuosity in front of them,” Madden said.

Cherish the Ladies will play 300-year-old tunes and new music they composed themselves, she said, “But we’re very much purists who are very aware in that we must respect the great Irish culture that was passed down to us.”

Vocalist Kate Purcell sings beautiful songs that touch everyone, and the group’s dancer, Noel Spillane, will amaze the audience with his Spectacular foot work, Madden said.

Madden recently received a major accolade. “My biggest success was during COVID receiving a Zoom call from US Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and a letter from President Biden informing me that I had won the National Heritage Award Fellowship. It’s the highest award the US government bestows on a traditional artist.”

Unfortunately, the Pandemic prevented Madden from receiving the award at the White House.

She saved her most stunning story for the end.

She said Cherish the Ladies had booked a performance at a surprise birthday party for a 95-year-old. “The surprise was that when we got there, it was the private anniversary party to celebrate 30 years in the music business for Bob Dylan! We were playing for the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Joe Cocker, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and more.”

She said Dylan sat in a roped off area, so nobody was able to talk to him. “Then his 6-foot-7 bouncer came over and said, ‘Mr. Bob would like to talk with you.’ He then lifted up the rope for me, and I hung out with him, and we were all singing and playing Irish folk songs all night long.”

Madden said each member of Cherish the Ladies is a “stellar performer.”

The lineup is All-Ireland Champion Musicians Mirella Murray on accordion, Catherine McHugh on piano, Mary Coogan on guitar, Kate Purcell on guitar and vocals and Madden on whistle, flute and harmony vocals. Noel Spillane is a Champion dancer and Riverdance alumni.

Wright said season tickets for KCA’s final four shows of the season are $50 for adults, $25 for students and $110 for a whole family. Ticket information is available at www.KearneyConcerts.org and at the door, or call 308-627-2717.