Cheptil Boys, Kamusinga Girls reclaim volleyball and handball titles

Cheptil high School players (in yellow ) from Rift valley in action against Namwela from Western region during the National Secondary school games at Nakuru High school on September 9,2022.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Rift Valley Champions Cheptil Boys High School on Monday survived a scare from Western Region heavyweights Namwela Secondary School to reclaim the national volleyball boys’ title as the 2022 National Secondary Schools Term Two Games in Nakuru ended at Nakuru High School.

The 2016 Champions saw off Namwela 3-2 in a close-call match. The win sees Cheptil represent Kenya at the upcoming East Africa games in Tanzania next week alongside Namwela.

In handball, Moi School Kamusinga Girls reclaimed the title the side lost in 2019 to rivals St Joseph’s Kirandich.

Kamusinga recovered from a slow start to edge out St Joseph’s Kitale 17-11. St Jospeh had defeated Kirandich at the regional level to make their maiden appearance at the national games.

Diana Barasa was the standout player in the match as she top scored with seven goals for Kamusinga as Peris Wanjala added give in the tight match that was tied at seven goals at the end of the first half.

Lavender Martha contributed five for St Joseph’s.

Both Kamusinga and St Joseph will travel to Arusha for the East Africa games.