Chemistry Carryover Giving Celtics ‘Back-to-School’ Vibes

BOSTON – Summer vacation is over, class is back in session, and old friends are back together again, hitting it off as if they never parted ways.

We’re not talking about the recommencement of grade school or college; we’re talking about the return of Celtics basketball. Although, there’s not much of a difference.

Summer vacation was Boston’s offseason, training camp and film have been its classes and homework, and the rekindled relationships among players/friends is giving off nostalgic, back-to-school vibes.

Al Horford, the senior big man on campus, says the Chemistry his team built during its NBA Finals run hasn’t waned in the slightest, as preseason has felt like a carryover from last postseason.

“I felt like once we kind of jelled together Midway through last year, it kind of carried over and when we got back this season, it’s kind of like buddies, like you’re back to school,” Horford said Monday afternoon following practice. “Everybody’s back hanging out together every day, practicing, going to work. Off the court, getting to hang out. That’s what it is. The new guys are coming in and we’re welcoming them with open arms and just keep it moving.”

Since returning to Boston, the team has already spent significant time off the court together. They also bonded during their first preseason road trip in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they spent several hours shooting the Breeze over dinner.

“That was nice getting together, catching up,” said Horford, who also noted how several Celtics went to see Saturday night’s Boston College-Clemson football game in Chestnut Hill. “I feel like there’s more of that and I just feel it’s because of how tight we got last year. It’s kind of carried over and we’re just really trying to embrace one another and get ready for what’s coming.”

As Horford noted, the team is also embracing the newer players such as Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin along with the training camp signees.

Griffin says he felt welcomed right off the bat and already has a sense of belonging after being with the team for less than two weeks.

“It’s a different atmosphere than I was sort of used to, in a good way,” said the 12-year veteran big man. “They’re very welcoming and everybody, 1 through 15 or however many guys are here, in practice was focused, very encouraging, helpful, and you kind of take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go.”

On the court, their chemistry is just as strong.

Jaylen Brown isn’t sensing any summer hangover for the group and the practice intensity seems just as high as it was during last season’s second-half run.

“I think we’re just picking up where we left off,” said Brown. “Knowing when to make the right reads on defense and knowing when to make the right reads on offense all flows together. Right now, I feel like we got good chemistry, we just got to keep building on it and stay focused and locked in on it and don’t take anything for granted.”

Having preexisting cohesion takes a little bit of pressure off of first-year head Coach Joe Mazzulla, as he only needs to focus on helping the team maintain its championship-level on-court product.

“These guys have been around for a long time, and they’ve been through a lot together, good and bad,” said Mazzulla. “I told them, that’s something I’m relying on is their experiences and what they’ve gone through together to help us. So I’m not surprised at all (by the chemistry). We have great people and great players who want to win, and it makes the environment very fun.”