Chelsea’s Emilee Underwood accomplished one of her big goals in signing with Concordia University

A feeling of pride is how Emilee Underwood of Chelsea described the moment she signed with Concordia University Ann Arbor.

The Sun Times News followed up with Underwood about her decision.

“Signing with Concordia was a whirlwind of emotions,” she said about how it felt. “My recruitment process was much different than most, it wasn’t the easiest at times, however once I finally found my home at Concordia it was perfect. When I signed my letter at CUAA I knew I had accomplished my goal of not only playing college softball but being happy where I was playing. This moment was something that made me so proud!”

It’s signing day for Underwood. photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

Underwood, a senior at Chelsea High School, still has another softball season in front of her, but she’s already achieved some big accomplishments. One of her biggest was making the state semi-finals in her sophomore year, which was a historical moment. Individually, she has been named a 2x (two time) all conference, 2x all district, 2x all region, 2x all state, 2x Ann Arbor Player of the Year and 2x Ann Arbor dream team.

A lot of hard work went into these and in turn getting the opportunity to go to CUAA and continue her softball career while getting a great education.

“Although at-times playing softball has been the hardest thing I’ve done, it’s also been the most rewarding thing because I have worked so hard to get to this point,” she said of the hard work put in. “I feel like all the extra hours I’ve spent in the cages, throwing Lessons and at the gym have paid off for my recruitment!”

As to why Concordia, she said, “I love the coaches and players at Concordia as well as the way the program always strives for excellence and becoming the best they can be each season. I instantly fell in love with the connection of the softball team while I was on my visit in the spring.”

Looking back at her time so far at CHS, she said her sophomore season really sticks out to her because they made history at Chelsea by making a team run to the state semi-finals for the first time since 2004.

“Personally for me, the high school softball experience has been one I will never forget,” she said. “There is something so special about wearing Chelsea across your chest and seeing the impact you make on little girls by just doing what you love to do.”

An important part for her, through the hard work and commitment, has been the help and support along the way.

“My parents, my family, my friends and my coaches,” she said citing those who have helped her. “All of these people have helped me get to this point.”

“My parents (Jennifer and Joel) have sacrificed a lot for me to play at the level I play at and will continue to play at,” she said. “They support me through the good and the bad and have always been my biggest fans. My family as well has given so much for me to be playing softball at this level. All of my family and friends have been to all my games and constantly support me.”

“My coaches have also been an incredible support system throughout this process; I know I can always count on my coaches. One Coach that I share an incredible bond with is Jeff Connelly; he is the pitching Coach for Chelsea but also someone who has been supporting me since I was 8 and always holds me to the highest standards so I can achieve the goals I have.”

Underwood at bat. photo by Mike Williamson