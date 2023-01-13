Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has ‘no chance’ for loan to another soccer team, Coach says

1/5

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who starred for the United States Men’s National Team at the 2022 World Cup, is expected to miss at least two months of action due to a knee injury. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) — England Premier League club Chelsea ruled out the possibility of lending Christian Pulisic to another team after the forward recently sustained a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said Friday. Pulisic had been the subject of transaction Rumors since last year and linked to Manchester United and Newcastle. The United States Men’s National Team star sustained his latest injury in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Jan. 5 in London.

“No chance, no,” Potter told reporters, when asked about a potential loan for Pulisic. “There was never any consideration of anything about that anyway, but he’s a couple of months out.

“He’s disappointed, but he’s optimistic that he can come back quicker than the two months. He’s in that phase where he’s just trying to keep his fingers crossed and hope that his rehab goes well.”

Potter said earlier this week that Pulisic will miss a “couple months” due to his right knee issue. He sustained the injury when he attempted to take a shot in the 16th minute of the Blues’ loss to the Sky Blues.

Pulisic received a ball while running in the box and tried to use his right boot to take a one-touch shot.

Sky Blues defender John Stones ran into the area and blocked the attempt, but also made contact with Pulisic. The Blues star then fell to the ground before he got up and left the game.

Pulisic, 24, made his senior career debut in 2016 with Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga. He signed with Chelsea in 2019.

Pulisic went on to become the second American player — and youngest in Chelsea history — to log a hat trick when he scored three goals Oct. 26, 2019, against Burnley. The American totaled 20 goals and nine assists in his first 90 appearances in his career with the Blues.

The Blues will host Crystal Palace at 9 am EST Sunday in London. That game will air on USA Network.