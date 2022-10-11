Chelsea winners, Losers and ratings as Mount makes Milan pay after Tomori’s Reunion ruined by red card

Fikayo Tomori:

With there potentially being a spot at the heart of England’s defense up for grabs ahead of the World Cup, these two meetings with his former club were meant to be an opportunity for Tomori to show Gareth Southgate what he is capable of. Instead, he struggled at Stamford Bridge, and then lasted less than 20 minutes at San Siro after he was sent off for fouling Mason Mount in the penalty area. In truth, it was an incredibly harsh decision to not just award the penalty but also give Tomori his marching orders on what proved to be a Nightmare Reunion for the Chelsea academy Graduate with his boyhood team.

Olivier Giroud:

Tomori was not the only ex-Chelsea player to have a night to forget against his former club, as Giroud struggled before being replaced just after the hour mark. Booked for dissent in the aftermath of the penalty, the French striker proceeded to then miss a sitter of a headed chance just minutes later that would have brought Milan level. They didn’t even hit the target, and Chelsea were soon celebrating Aubameyang’s goal for 2-0. Giroud Barely had a kick afterwards.

Reece James:

With Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold both suffering with injuries, the door was open for Reece James to be England’s starting right-back at the World Cup, and his performances of late have suggested he knows it too. He was excellent again here, only to be forced off after 62 minutes with what looked to be a potentially serious knee injury following a clash with Theo Hernandez. Both Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate will be praying it’s not as bad as it looked.