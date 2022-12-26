Chelsea want João Félix on loan

João Félix’s future for the second half of the season remains uncertain. Everything points to a change of scenery for the Portuguese forward, but despite Atlético not being willing to let him go on the cheap, it appears that the loan path is now an option for João. Added to this, it seems that Chelseaas Revealed by The Telegraph, are leading the race for his signature.

Since the auction for Félix began, it was thought that more than one offer would arrive on the doorstep of the Metropolitano stadium, but Atlético’s demand was high: €100 million as a minimum. Gil Marín himself stated that the club is open to the striker leaving the team, so the loan idea is being considered, for around 8 or 9 million euros, plus the player’s salary. But it is not just Chelsea with their finger on the pulse: Manchester United and Arsenal remain on the prowl.

Full screen Doha (Qatar), 10/12/2022.- Azzedine Ounahi (L) and Hakim Ziyech (R) of Morocco in action against Joao Felix of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 10 December 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, ​​Marruecos, Qatar) EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Friedemann Vogel EFE

A six-month loan would allow João Félix to catch a breath of fresh air and regain his form in the Premier League, since the forward understands that at Atlético, under Simeone, he has no future. The Argentinian manager’s contract runs until 2024, but if he decides to leave at the end of this season, that may make João reconsider the situation. However, in ant potential negotiations between João and the buying club, the option and the obligation to purchase will undoubtedly be discussed. The Premier League knows how to seduce you in the short and long term.

Is João Félix training with Atletico Madrid?

João Félix, after a good World Cup on an individual level, has been training with Atlético, although it remains unclear if he will wear the red and white striped again in an official match. He was aiming for a place in the starting eleven against Arenteiro on December 22, but pharyngitis kept him at home. He is now recovered and is preparing for the match against Elche on Thursday and Simeone expects him to be in the eleven. But the market and the conversations between Clubs and representatives continue to cloud the final stretch of 2022; Chelsea are making moves.