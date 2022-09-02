Chelsea vs West Ham: Predictions, betting odds & tips

Neither side is in good form heading into the London Derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Chelsea hope to bounce back from a recent defeat at Southampton when they take on West Ham in a London Derby on Sunday. The Blues have won just two of their opening five games in the Premier League, leaving them eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Hammers, meanwhile, recovered from three straight losses by securing a first win against Aston Villa and then drawing with Tottenham in midweek.

Chelsea vs West Ham latest odds

Chelsea are the big favorites to get the three points in this clash, with bet365 offering odds of 11/20 (1.55) for a home win.

West Ham are the underdogs and can be backed at odds of 9/2 (5.5) while the draw is priced at 7/2 (4.5).

Chelsea vs West Ham first goal scorer

Armando Broja is yet to start for the Blues in the Premier League so far but is the favorite to get the first goal in this game at odds of 9/2 (5.5), while co-star Kai Havertz is priced at 11/2 (6.5) to break the deadlock.

Gianluca Scamacca is still looking for his first Premier League goal in a West Ham shirt and is priced at 10/1 (11.o) to Strike first and Michail Antonio is 11/1 (12.0) to get the first goal.

Chelsea vs West Ham preview

Defender Wesley Fofana could make his debut for Chelsea in this match, but latest signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss this Clash because of his broken jaw.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah are available again, as is Reece James after he recovered from illness.

Conor Gallagher can feature once again, too, after serving his suspension.

Lucas Paqueta made an appearance off the bench for West Ham as they drew with Tottenham and he could be in line to make his first start on Saturday.

Aaron Cresswell may be kept out because of a groin injury and it is not yet known if Gianluca Scamacca will make the squad.

Chelsea vs West Ham tips and predictions

There have been more than 2.5 goals in each of Chelsea’s last four matches, which can be backed at 8/11 (1.73) to come through again on Saturday.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals at 8/11 (1.73) for a 2.5pt stake with bet365