Chelsea vs Salzburg: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Blues have been conceding plenty of goals this season and could be made to work hard by the Austrian Champions this week

Chelsea face Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening in what will be new boss Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the west London side.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel who was sacked following Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in the first match of Group E of the Champions League last week, and the Blues will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Chelsea vs Salzburg latest odds

Salzburg held Italian Champions Milan to a 1-1 draw last week and the Austrians are priced at 15/2 (8.50) with bet365 to record a win in the English capital.

The hosts for their part are offered at 3/10 (1.30) and prior to their 3-1 quarterfinal defeat by Real Madrid last season, they had won five consecutive home games in the competition without conceding a goal.

The draw can be backed at 9/2 (5.50).

Chelsea vs Salzburg first goal scorer odds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the market to open the scoring at 15/4 (4.75) with the Gabonese forward looking for his first goal since joining for Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling Meanwhile has opened the scoring in two of Chelsea’s last four matches and is priced at 9/2 (5.50) while Kai Havertz is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Benjamin Sesko is the favorite to score first for the visitors at 10/1 (11.00) ahead of Sekou Koita at 12/1 (13.00).

Chelsea vs Salzburg preview

Salzburg have established themselves as Champions League regulars over the last few years and the Austrian Champions have shown they can regularly find the back of the net in Europe’s premier club competition.

Matthias Jaissle’s side have scored in 20 of their last 23 matches in the Champions League and on the road they have failed to net only once in their previous 11 clashes.

Backing the visitors to Stamford Bridge to score makes plenty of sense, with Chelsea conceding in six consecutive matches in all competitions following their only clean sheet so far on the opening day of the season at Everton.

Chelsea vs Salzburg tips and predictions

The visitors are priced at 8/11 (1.73) to score a goal which looks like healthy odds, while both teams to score can be backed at 19/20 (1.95).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Chelsea clean sheet ‘no’ at 8/11 (1.73) for a 3pt stake with bet365