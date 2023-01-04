Chelsea vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Both of these teams are out for Vital points as they go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City can chip away at Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on Chelsea on Thursday.

Arsenal slipped up on Tuesday when they drew 0-0 with Newcastle, giving City the chance to reduce the deficit down to five points if they beat the Blues.

Chelsea vs Manchester City latest odds

Despite being the away side, City are the favorites to win this game at odds of 8/13 (1.62) with bet365.

Chelsea are the Outsiders to get three points at 17/4 (5.25) and the draw is set at 3/1 (4.00).

Chelsea vs Manchester City first goal scorer odds

Erling Haaland is the obvious favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 12/5 (3.40) while team-mate Julian Alvarez is available at 9/2 (5.50).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the lowest-priced Chelsea player to break the deadlock at 9/1 (10.00) with Raheem Sterling set at the same price 11/1 (12.00).

Chelsea vs Manchester City preview

While they may be unbeaten in their last two matches, Chelsea have not been in great form.

Graham Potter’s team have won just one of their last seven games in the Premier League and sit 10th in the table.

With 10 points separating them from fourth-placed Manchester United, the Blues are in dire need of a boost to give them a chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

City, meanwhile, are still reeling from their loss to Brentford, having even drawn with Everton in their latest match.

Pep Guardiola’s team cannot afford to slip up if they are to remain in the fight for the Premier League title.

Chelsea vs Manchester City tips and predictions

Both teams will be fired up for this game so expect plenty of goals. Both teams have scored in all of City’s last five matches and there have been over 2.5 goals in four of those games. Both to score is available 4/5 (1.80)the same price as over 2.5 goals.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

