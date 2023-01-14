Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Blues hope to arrest their decline by getting the better of Patrick Vieira’s team at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Chelsea are looking to bring an end to a three-game losing streak when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After being beaten twice in one week by Manchester City, the Blues were bested by Fulham on Thursday as the pressure piles up on Coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace latest odds

Despite their disappointing run of results, Chelsea are the favorites to win this game at odds of 4/6 (1.67) with bet365.

Away side Crystal Palace are the Outsiders to win at 15/4 (4.75) and the draw is set at 14/5 (3.80).

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace first goal scorer odds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 9/2 (5.50) while team-mate David Datro Fofana is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Odsonne Edouard, who has scored three goals in the Premier League this season, is 9/1 (10.00) to break the deadlock in the visiting team’s favor, the same price as top scorer Wilfried Zaha.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace preview

Chelsea are under pressure to arrest their decline under Coach Graham Potter.

Things took a turn for the worst in midweek when they were beaten at Craven Cottage by Fulham, with Joao Felix being sent off in his debut for the London club.

They have now lost three matches in a row to leave them sitting 10th in the Premier League and 10 points outside of the top four.

They will be confident of bouncing back when they come up against a Palace team who have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace tips and predictions

Neither of these teams are in great form so Backing under 2.5 goals at odds of 4/5 (1.80) looks like a Sensible bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

