Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With the visitors boasting a solid scoring record on the road and Chelsea shipping goals there could be value in opposing a clean sheet for the hosts

Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening as the Blues and the Cherries get back to Premier League action following the World Cup break.

Graham Potter’s men are in eighth place in the table and eight points off a Champions League spot after a disastrous run which saw them take just two points from the last 15 available.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth latest odds

Bournemouth returned to action last week going down 1-0 to Newcastle in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup and Gary O’Neil’s team are clear Outsiders on their visit to the capital.

The south coast club is priced at 15/2 (8.50) with bet365 to win while Chelsea are available at 1/3 (1.33) and the draw at 17/4 (5.25).

Chelsea vs Bournemouth first goal scorer odds

Blues striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the favorite to break the deadlock at 15/4 (4.75) while England duo Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are both available at 5/1 (6.00).

For the visitors, the shortest priced player is Dominic Solanke at 10/1 (11.00) while Wales forward Kieffer Moore is on offer at 14/1 (15.00).

Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview

Bournemouth have the worst defensive record in the Premier League having suffered massive defeats at Liverpool and Manchester City, but the Cherries have also been regular scorers on the road.

Indeed, Bournemouth’s total of nine away goals is better than nine other sides in the division including both Liverpool and Chelsea, and there could be some value in Backing them to take advantage of the Blues’ defensive issues.

How much Potter has been able to work on Chelsea’s defense remains to be seen, but Backing Bournemouth to score should appeal.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth tips and predictions

The visitors are offered at 4/5 (1.80) to get on the scoresheet something they have done in four of their last five away league games, while both teams to score is offered at Evens (2.00) and looks like being an interesting value option for the game.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365