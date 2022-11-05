Chelsea vs Arsenal: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Gunners cannot afford to slip up in this game with Manchester City sitting just two points behind them

Arsenal face a tough task of defending their place at the top of the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners will make the trip to west London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

While Mikel Arteta’s team are in fine form, they will not find it easy against Graham Potter’s Blues, despite their 4-1 loss at Brighton last week.

Chelsea vs Arsenal latest odds

The home team are slight underdogs to get the win against their London rivals, with bet365 offering them at odds of 8/13 (2.63).

Arsenal are available at similar odds to win at 8/5 (2.60) with the draw available odds of 12/5 (3.40).

Chelsea vs Arsenal first goal scorer odds

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are Arsenal’s joint-top scorers in the Premier League. Jesus is the favorite to get the first goal of this game at odds of 11/2 (6.50), while his fellow Brazil Attacker is priced at 8/1 (9.00) – the same price as Bukayo Saka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the visitors’ lowest-priced player to open the scoring at 6/1 (7.00) while Armando Broja is available at 13/2 (7.50).

Chelsea vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal cannot afford to slip up in the London Derby with Manchester City breathing down their necks, while Chelsea are eager to banish the demons from last week’s 4-1 loss at Brighton.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is likely to miss this game after limping off just 15 minutes into the Europa League Clash against Zurich.

Matt Turner and Emile Smith Rowe are still out, but Oleksandr Zinchenko could start after recovering from an injury.

As for Chelsea, Ben Chilwell is out with a hamstring problem while Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Kepa Arrizabalaga are all still out.

Chelsea vs Arsenal tips and predictions

Arsenal have scored in all of their Premier League matches so far, while Chelsea have scored in all but one of their last 11, so Backing both teams to find the net at odds of 7/10 (1.70) looks worth a bet, while over 2.5 goals is priced at 10/11 (1.91).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

