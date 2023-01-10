Chelsea: Top 10 goal scorers of all time

Chelsea have had some very prolific players throughout the course of their history and we can reveal the current top 10 goal scorers of all time at the club.

The Premier League side has had an illustrious history which includes two Champions League trophies and six Premier League titles, and a huge reason for this is due to the great goal scorers they have had.

The Blues are one of the biggest sides in the country, and their fans expect a lot, but currently, their 2022/23 side seems to be missing this key striker that they used to have consistently.

Many may believe that this list will be full of strikers; however, they may be shocked to see some of the players who have made it on this list.

Who are the top 10 highest goal scorers at Chelsea?

Here are the top 10 highest goal scorers at the Blues since they were founded all the way back in 1905. No doubt this list will bring back some very fond memories for Chelsea fans.

10: George Hilsdon – 108 goals

Image from Chelsea

George Hilsdon is no doubt a Blues Legend for his time at the club. They managed to score 108 goals. The centre-forward was a great outlet for Chelsea and was amazing on the ball running at defences. He also scored six goals in one game and that remains a record at the club.

9: Eden Hazard – 110 Goals

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – MAY 29: Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The first Chelsea player on this list to pass a century of goals as a winger is Eden Hazard. The Winger managed 110 goals in 352 Appearances and he was one of the best players in the league while at the club. They won the Premier League twice while at Chelsea and will be remembered very fondly.

8: George Mills – 125 Goals

Image from Chelsea

George Mills managed an impressive 125 goals while at the Blues and he was the first player at the club ever to score 100+ goals. What is even more impressive is the fact that the Englishman managed these goals in only 239 appearances. He played for Chelsea for his entire career.

7: Jimmy Greaves – 132 Goals

Chelsea forward Jimmy Greaves, 1957. (Photo by Don Morley/Getty Images)

Jimmy Greaves is a name that many Chelsea fans will know. The prolific goal scorer managed 132 goals in only 169 games and this is the best goal-to-game ratio for any player on this list. He scored an amazing 13 hat tricks and in four consecutive seasons he managed 22 goals in the first season, 37 the next, then 30, and finally 43.

6: Peter Osgood – 150 Goals

English professional footballer and forward with Chelsea FC, Peter Osgood (1947-2006) pictured with the ball during play in the League Division One match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London on 9th November 1973. Chelsea would go on to win the match 3-1. (Photo by Smith/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Another Chelsea cult hero is forward Peter Osgood. The English managed to score 150 goals throughout the 1960s and the 1970s. Osgood is known for famously scoring in every round of the FA Cup in 1970. He is remembered so fondly that the club put a statue of him outside the West Stand and it will be there forever.

5: Roy Bentley – 150 Goals

Chelsea and England inside-left Roy Bentley in action at Craven Cottage, the Fulham FC ground, January 1952. (Photo by William Vanderson/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A special name on this list is Roy Bentley as he was the first to Captain the Blues to their first League title. They managed 150 goals in 367 seasons and managed the very impressive feat of being the top goal scorer at the club for eight consecutive seasons.

4: Didier Drogba – 164 Goals

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 26: Didier Drogba of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on October 26, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

One of the more modern Chelsea and Premier League Legends is Didier Drogba. The African striker is one of the best-ever forwards to play for the club and is loved by many. They scored 164 goals and managed to win pretty much everything with Chelsea. Drogba famously scored the winning penalty to help the Blues lift their first-ever Champions League title.

3: Kerry Dixon – 193 Goals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 06: Chelsea striker Kerry Dixon celebrates after scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over QPR at Stamford Bridge in a League Division One match on April 6, 1985 in London, England. (Photo by Trevor Jones/Allsport/Getty Images)

Kerry Dixon was a great centre-forward who was at Chelsea from 1983 -1992. During these nine seasons, the Englishman managed 193 goals and included 24 goals in the 1984/85 season. This tally saw him be the top goal scorer in the first division for the season.

2: Bobby Tambling – 202 Goals

English footballer Bobby Tambling of Chelsea FC, 1964. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Englishman Bobby Tambling managed a very impressive 202 goals and was loved whilst he played for the Blues from 1959-1970 and made his debut for the club at the age of 17. He will no doubt go down as one of the best forwards to ever play for the club.

1. Frank Lampard – 211 Goals

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND – JANUARY 12: Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at the Britannia Stadium on January 12, 2013, in Stoke-on-Trent, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

The highest-ever goal scorer at Chelsea currently is Frank Lampard. Lampard managed 211 goals and also 145 assists during his 648 appearances at the club. What is most impressive about the Englishman being top of the list is the fact that he played as a central midfielder while at the club. No doubt Lampard is one of the biggest legends to play for the Blues.

