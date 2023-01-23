Chelsea to sign up for tournament in US

Premier League Clubs can be found in Asia, Australia and in different parts of Europe when they set off for their pre-season Tours every summer but that could be about to change.

A group of Clubs look set to be involved in a pre-season tournament in the United States this summer, with organizers confident they have their first ‘Big Six’ team on board, report The Athletic.

Chelseawho have new American owners, are likely to be involved this year as Clubs already prepare their 2023 pre-season tours.

The cities, venues and dates for the competition have yet to be confirmed, however, it is gaining momentum and could involve some European heavyweights who are looking for friendlies with top opposition ahead of the 2023-23 campaign.

Premier League Clubs look to US for growth

Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham went to South Korea last summer ahead of their season under Antonio Conte, but are also reportedly considering traveling to the US for the tournament.

The Stamford Bridge club traveled to the US last summer, taking in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Orlando. Other European Clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus also toured the US and could repeat their Trek across the Atlantic this year.

Premier League Clubs are aware of the potential in the US market as they continue to expand their fan bases and grow their brands overseas.