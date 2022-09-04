Chelsea summer signings Hutchinson & Casadei combine for latter’s goal on Premier League 2 bow – 101 Great Goals

A pair of summer additions to the youth setup at Premier League Giants Chelsea combined to Supreme effect this weekend, during an outing for the club’s U21s.

The latest crop of up-and-coming Talent in west London was back in action a little over 24 hours ago.

On the back of an underwhelming opening to the campaign, Mark Robinson’s men made the trip to Merseyside, eyeing a first win in five in a Premier League 2 meeting with Everton.

And, when all was said and done, getting their form back on track is precisely what Chelsea managed at Haig Avenue.

A solid display ultimately culminated in the Londoners Emerging on the right side of a 2-0 scoreline, set in motion by Mason Burstow just Moments into the 2nd-half.

As alluded to above, though, it was the 2nd goal scored by the day’s visitors which has since piqued attention across Chelsea’s fanbase.

This comes after one summer arrival at Stamford Bridge teed up another for a fine goal.

Just minutes on from Burstow’s opener, Omari Hutchinson, who opted to swap Arsenal for their capital rivals back in July, was slipped in down the right.

And Hutchinson, from here, went on to slide a perfectly-weighted delivery across the face of the goal, where Cesare Casadei was on hand to showcase precisely why Chelsea pushed so hard for his signature during the summer.

A superbly-timed late run into the Everton penalty area allowed for a simple swept finish for the former Inter Milan prodigy, who capped his debut outing in the Premier League 2 in style.

