Chelsea signing 147-goal star ‘can’t be ruled out’ at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea bringing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay to Stamford Bridge next month cannot be ruled out, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

The Blues are being linked with the 28-year-old, and Phillips has suggested that he could become a serious option after their recent interest in him.

Chelsea transfer news – Memphis Depay

According to the Evening StandardDepay is someone who Chelsea could look at in the January transfer window.

The outlet claims that they explored a deal for the Dutchman during the summer and could now reignite their interest in him.

At this moment in time, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only recognized striker that manager Graham Potter has available, although Kai Havertz can also play up front.

Armando Broja has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament, which has left Chelsea a bit light in the centre-forward position. The Albanian has since been ruled out for the rest of the season, making the west London club’s need for a new No.9 arguably a pressing one.

What has Simon Phillips said about Memphis Depay and Chelsea?

Phillips is not ruling out Depay becoming a target for Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: “It’s definitely one that cannot be ruled out as an option, purely because Chelsea were interested in the summer.”

Should Chelsea consider making a move for Memphis Depay next month?

The expectation now is that Chelsea will look to sign a new striker in January. According to The Athletic, they have made bringing one in a priority.

With that being the case, Depay is a very good name to consider. The Netherlands international is out of contract next summer so is likely to be available for a cut-price fee.

Depay’s stats are also pretty impressive. In his senior career, he has scored 147 goals in 396 appearances, as per Transfermarkt. For his country, the Barcelona man has also netted 43 times in 86 caps.

“He has a conviction, a desire to be the best in the team he plays [for]. It’s something that I find beautiful to watch,” Ruud van Nistelrooy said last year (via MARCA) when talking about his compatriot.

Ultimately, with it being the middle of the season, Chelsea are going to find it hard to spot a forward of Depay’s caliber and pedigree on the market. The top clubs will be reluctant to sell with so much of the campaign still left to play. Therefore, Depay may just be the best option out there for Potter right now.

