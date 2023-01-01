Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile in deal for French defender

Chelsea have reached an agreement with AS Monaco to sign young French defender Benoit Badiashile for an estimated fee worth £32.7 million ($39 million). The Athletic reports that the 21-year-old center back has agreed personal terms with the Blues and a medical has been scheduled.

Badiashile is a left-sided center back who will give manager Graham Potter options at the back alongside Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Chelsea had lost Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen in the summer who left to ply their trade in Spain.

The Guardian also reports that the west London side had agreed terms with Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol last summer but were unable to meet RB Leipzig’s asking price for the player. And now after a Stellar World Cup, Gvardiol’s asking price is expected to skyrocket for any potential suitors. Chelsea were also reportedly looking at 20-year-old Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen and 23-year-old Evan N’Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile after competition from fellow Clubs

Badiashile had attracted interest from Manchester United last season and most recently Newcastle United who were also ready to meet Monaco’s asking price for the player. However, Chelsea have moved quickly to acquire the services of the player and his arrival will provide more depth at the back and also a long-term option for Chelsea.

The Frenchman is an imposing defender who is strong and quick on the ball. He also uses his 6ft 4in height to good advantage to be dominant in the air that will come in handy in the Premier League. Moreover, Badiashile is a ball playing center back that will suit Potter’s style of play by building out from the back. The center back has featured 135 times for Monaco while he has also made two appearances for the French national side.

Chelsea are looking at signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez who was the young player of the tournament in the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar.

Photo: IMAGO / GEPA pictures