Chelsea ‘recently scouted’ 30-goal Serie A striker at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have ‘been scouting’ Udinese striker Beto ‘all this season’ journalist Simon Phillips has informed GiveMeSport.

The Blues are expected to re-enter the transfer market in January after Armando Broja picked up an ACL injury in a friendly against Aston Villa, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea transfer news – Beto

Fabrizio Romano Revealed in a recent column for CaughtOffside that the capital club will ‘actively’ search for a new forward as Graham Potter looks to add some additional firepower to his first-team squad.

“Chelsea will actively work to find a new striker after the Armando Broja injury,” Romano explained. “Christopher Nkunku is expected to join in the summer so they will look at other players.

“Now it’s still early to say who are the serious candidates, Chelsea will explore many options, but the idea is to sign a new striker in January to replace Broja.”

The likes of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge as a result, but there is now a new candidate in the running.

What has Phillips said about Beto?

When asked about the possibility of Vlahovic and Moukoko making the switch to Chelsea, Phillips disclosed that Beto is another player to watch and that Scouting Missions on him have increased.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, he said: “There’s also other names to watch. There’s Beto from Udinese.

“Chelsea have been Scouting him all this season on recent Scouting missions, and they’ve stepped them up, so he’s another one that could come up.”

Would Beto be a good signing?

Beto, who has been labelled “intelligent”, moved from Portuguese outfit Portimonense to Udinese on an initial season-long loan deal back in 2021 before making the move permanent in the previous transfer window.

The 6 foot 4 ace bagged 11 goals in 28 Serie A appearances during his maiden campaign with the Bianconeri and has carried that form over into the current campaign.

So far this season, Beto has found the back of the net on six occasions in 16 league and cup outings, setting up one further Strike for his teammates, taking his senior goal tally up to 30.

As per FBrefthe 24-year-old has also ranked in the 89th percentile for non-penalty expected goals, 88th percentile for aerial duels won, 85th for clearances, and 83rd for completed dribbles among his positional peers over the last year.

Beto is evidently a striker capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch, and he could be a very useful asset for Chelsea and Potter.

