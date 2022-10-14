Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr scores HORROR own goal as his Monaco side are thrashed 4-0 by Trabzonspor

Things went from bad to worse for Monaco as they were eventually thrashed 4-0

Malang Sarr had a night to forget on Thursday as he scored an extraordinary own goal in Monaco’s Europa League match against Trabzonspor.

The Chelsea loanee was jogging towards his own goal when his goalkeeper hammered a pass in his direction, leaving him helpless as the ball cannoned off his body and into the open goal.

Sarr immediately put his hands on his knees and looked at the ground, as the Trabzonspor fans celebrated one of the strangest goals they are likely to see.

The own goal came on the brink of half time and gave opponents the Turkish side a 2-0 lead, but things only got Worse for Monaco after the interval as they eventually slumped to a 4-0 defeat.

The result will come as something of a shock for a club that won Ligue 1 as recently as 2017, and leaves them in danger of not qualifying for the knockout stages.

Their league form has been more impressive, as Monaco sit fifth after 10 games with just two losses to date.

As far as Sarr is concerned, he will be hoping his unfortunate blunder doesn’t make it back to new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The 23-year-old center back joined Chelsea in 2020, but has made just eight league appearances for the club and spent the majority of his time on loan with Porto and now Monaco.

He was unlikely to get a look in for the Blues anyway following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, but his headline-grabbing performance on Thursday will not have done him any favors.