Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals

Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring a goal for Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League. Getty Images

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL Champions emphatically bested Albanian Champions Vllaznia 8-0 on Wednesday.

After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after half an hour before Pernille Harder made it three seconds later, with the Australia international completing her hat trick after the break at a corner.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)

The was little rest for Vllaznia however when Kerr added her fourth of the night from Guro Reiten’s cutback, the Blues celebrating again 12 minutes later when Harder got her second at an unclear corner.

With 15 minutes left, Vllaznia Coach Nikolin Leka opted to sub off goalkeeper Kaylin Williams-Mosier, but her replacement Viona Rexhepi suffered the same fate, almost instantly conceding a Katerina Svitkova header.

There was still time for another goal from the hosts as Harder rounded out her hat trick two minutes from time, mopping up the scraps in the box, giving Chelsea a healthy goal difference early in the group stage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain played out a scoreless draw on the second match day of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

PSG traveled to Madrid in hopes of getting their first points of the group following a loss to Chelsea last week but, despite a number of dangerous balls into Misa Rodríguez’s box, there was no one there to connect for the visitors.

The sheer lack of goals from countless good chances wasn’t exclusive to the French side, however, as Madrid labored to take the opportunities presented to them. From Lieke Martens striking the bar in the first half to Sandie Toletti missing an open goal in the second, there was nothing to separate the two sides, in goals or underwhelming efforts.

With two games played, PSG are yet to find the back of the net having lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Paris last week. And with Strike Marie-Antoinette Katoto out for the foreseeable future with an ACL injury, Coach Gerard Precheur is under pressure to find a source for goals.

In a group that Promised to feature a battle for second between PSG and Madrid, all eyes will be turning to their second meeting, in Paris, in mid-December.

In the other early kickoff, Roma came back from two goals down at St. Polten to pick up all three points with a 4-3 win in Austria.

St. Polten looked in control after Captain Jasmin Eder’s first-half penalty was added less than two minutes into the second half when Rita Schumacher finished from point-blank range.

Despite peppering Carina Schluter’s goal, out-shooting their opposition more than five-times over, Roma needed 75 minutes to break their duck when Schluter failed to hold on to Elena Linari’s lashed effort. That goal, though, would open the floodgates..

After pushing Andressa Alves’ penalty onto the post, there was little Schluter could do when Valentina Giacinti fired home the rebound to bring the visitors level. The turn around was complete three minutes later when Manuela Giugliano gave Roma the lead after the hosts’ goalkeeper dropped her effort from range.

The visitors weren’t done there and added a fourth three minutes from time through substitute Paloma Lazaro. The 29-year-old Attacker picked out the bottom left corner with a powerful shot from 25-yards out. Maria Mikolajova’s effort a minute from the end proved to be no more than a consolation for St. Polten.

In the other late kickoff, two-time Champions League winners VfL Wolfsburg dominated proceedings in Prague, but had to wait until late in the day to close out the match against Slavia, Ewa Pajor’s late volley from close range enough after Jule Brand’s early opener to earn a 2-0 win.