Chelsea held by Nottingham Forest in a frustrating result for the Blues

A lackluster Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day, a result that comes as a Blow for Graham Potter’s side in their quest for a UEFA Champions League berth. The Blues have only won one of their last five league games and currently sit eighth in the standings, seven points adrift of Manchester United for a top four finish.

The Blues had the majority of the possession in the first half and made their superiority count when Raheem Sterling opened the scoring on the night in the 16th minute.

The right-footed Winger slotted home from close range after Willy Boly had bizarrely flicked Christian Pulisic’s effort onto his own bar. This came just a minute after Forest had broken through on goal with Morgan Gibbs-White’s fierce 16-yard effort blocked by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Forest manager out-coaches Graham Potter

Despite conceding, the home side never dropped their heads and looked to hit Chelsea on the break. Steve Cooper had come with a clear gameplan, Soak up the pressure by stoic defending and then hit the Blues on the wings.

Forest, however, looked the much better of the two sides. The home side had a great opportunity to score just four minutes after the interval when Brennan Johnson smashed in a curling effort that was pushed away by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Forest went close yet again in the 55th minute when Gibbs-White then struck the bar with a Sensational Strike from the edge of the box.

Eight minutes later, the home side were finally level as Serge Aurier came off with a fine finish following a corner. The right back chested the ball before twisting his body to slot home with a fine volley that went through Kepa’s legs.

Chelsea rue missed chances

As both sides pushed for a winner, Chelsea could have returned home will all three points had substitute striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made contact from a Glorious cross from Hakim Ziyech in the right wing in the 81st minute.

At the full-time whistle, Forest would be happier of the two sides as the point meant that they now climb a place up to 18th with a point from safety.

Cooper said after the game, “We should take a lot from the performance, and some internal credit for the work the players are doing. If somebody said we’d create that many good chances against a side like Chelsea, you’d take that.”

