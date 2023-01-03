Chelsea have ‘reached out to the agent’ of the 147-goal striker at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea spoke to Memphis Depay’s agent last summer but his name has not come up recently, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GiveMeSport.

The Barcelona forward is being linked with a January move to the Blues, but Phillips says he hasn’t heard too much about a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

GiveMeSport Transfer News

Chelsea transfer news – Memphis Depay

While Phillips says Depay is not a name that has been mentioned to him recently, the journalist told GMS last week that the 28-year-old becoming a target cannot be ruled out due to Chelsea’s interest in him at the end of the last transfer window.

The west London club are expected to be in the market for a new striker this month, with The Athletic claiming that signing a forward is a priority for them.

Elsewhere, a report from the Evening Standard claims that Depay is an option for Chelsea in their search for a No.9.

Manager Graham Potter is not exactly spoiled for choice in that area of ​​that pitch right now following Armando Broja’s season-ending injury. At present, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the only two players he has available.

What has Simon Phillips said about Memphis Depay and Chelsea?

While Chelsea considered Depay last summer, Phillips says he is not a name that he has heard recently.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: “I’ve spoken to sources recently about replacing Broja. Depay’s name hasn’t been one that’s been given to me, but you can see why he’s been linked again because Chelsea did look at him in the summer and they did try and sign him in the last week of the summer window when a move for Aubameyang was stalling.

“They thought that they had to find someone else and Depay came up. They reached out to his agent and said they were interested in signing him. In the end, Aubameyang went through and they didn’t need to go to Depay.”

Read more: January Transfer Window 2023: Rumors and Everything You Need To Know

Can Chelsea Survive with just Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

While Havertz and Aubameyang are good players, it is clear to see that Chelsea are probably not going to achieve any of their goals this season with just the two of them.

Potter’s side remain outside of the top four and put in another underwhelming display in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

They need more firepower, so Depay, who has scored 147 goals in his senior career, according to Transfermarktis the type of player they should be looking at this month.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here.

previous story



News Now – Sport News