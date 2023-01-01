Chelsea FC vs. Manchester City Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Thursday’s action in the Premier League will see Chelsea FC play host to Manchester City. The game at Stamford Bridge gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. Manchester City currently has 36 points, and is second in the league. Chelsea has 25 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Stream Chelsea FC vs. Manchester City in Canada

Chelsea and Manchester City Stats

Offensively, Manchester City is first in the Premier League (44 goals, 2.8 per match). And defensively, Chelsea is fourth (18 goals conceded, 1.1 per match).

Chelsea has scored 20 goals in 16 games this season (12th in the Premier League), and Manchester City has allowed 16 goals in 16 matches (third in the league).

With 44 goals scored and 16 allowed, Manchester City is first in the Premier League in goal differential.

With 20 goals scored and 18 allowed, Chelsea is eighth in the Premier League in goal differential.

Manchester City Key Players

Erling Haaland has 21 goals in 15 games — No. 1 is Manchester City, and first in the league.

Phil Foden has seven goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Kevin De Bruyne has nine assists in 16 games — No. 1 is Manchester City, and first in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2022 Brentford L 2-1 Mold 12/28/2022 Leeds W 3-1 Away 12/31/2022 Everton D 1-1 Mold 1/5/2023 Chelsea – Away 1/14/2023 Manchester United – Away 1/19/2023 Tottenham – Mold 1/22/2023 Wolverhampton – Mold

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2022 Newcastle L 1-0 Away 12/27/2022 Bournemouth W 2-0 Mold 1/1/2023 Nottingham Forest D 1-1 Away 1/5/2023 Manchester City – Mold 1/12/2023 Fulham – Away 1/15/2023 Crystal Palace – Mold 1/21/2023 Liverpool – Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.