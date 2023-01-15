Chelsea FC vs. Crystal Palace Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace will meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a Matchup in the Premier League. The contest will begin on January 15 at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on Fubo Sports Network Canada. With 25 points, Chelsea is currently 10th in the league table. Crystal Palace has 22 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Stream Chelsea FC vs. Crystal Palace in Canada

Chelsea and Crystal Palace Stats

Offensively, Chelsea is 13th in the Premier League (21 goals, 1.2 per match). And defensively, Crystal Palace is sixth (25 goals conceded, 1.5 per match).

Crystal Palace has scored 17 goals in 17 matches this season (15th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 21 goals in 18 games (fourth in the league).

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League in goal differential at 0.

Crystal Palace has been outscored 25-17, and its -8 goal differential is 14th in the Premier League.

Chelsea Key Players

Chelsea is led by Kai Havertz, who has four goals in 18 games (26th in the league).

Raheem Sterling has four goals in 16 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Marc Cucurella has two assists in 17 games — No. 1 is Chelsea, and 46th in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2023 Nottingham Forest D 1-1 Away 1/5/2023 Manchester City L 1-0 Mold 1/12/2023 Fulham L 2-1 Away 1/15/2023 Crystal Palace – Mold 1/21/2023 Liverpool – Away 2/3/2023 Fulham – Mold 2/11/2023 West Ham – Away

Crystal Palace Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2022 Fulham L 3-0 Mold 12/31/2022 Bournemouth W 2-0 Away 1/4/2023 Tottenham W 4-0 Mold 1/15/2023 Chelsea – Away 1/18/2023 Manchester United – Mold 1/21/2023 Newcastle – Mold 2/4/2023 Manchester United – Away

Free Trial is available in the US only.