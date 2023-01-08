Chelsea explore conditions of 13-goal striker – 101 Great Goals

The Blues are once again struggling to find a centre-forward who can score goals on a regular basis.

The latest big-name addition to try and fail to lead Chelsea’s line has been Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The former Arsenal man has previously dominated in the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

However, he has struggled at Chelsea and in recent weeks was dropped to the bench in favor of Kai Havertz.

Now, with the January window open, Chelsea have been linked with Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thuram spent much of his early playing career as a left-winger.

However, in recent seasons he has been used largely as a striker. In 2022/23, the Frenchman has scored 10 and assisted three in 15 Bundesliga matches. Thuram has also netted three and Assisted one in two DFB-Pokal matches.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking at him as an option in January:

“Chelsea are exploring the price tag and conditions of the deal as they appreciate Thuram, it’s one of the options they have in the list,” Romano said.

“They’re waiting for Borussia to make a price. There are really many Clubs interested in Thuram as a free agent, from Inter to Aston Villa; but Chelsea would do the deal now, depending on the conditions.

“I don’t think it’s linked to the Mudryk deal. Thuram will take his time and consider all the options.”

