Chelsea boss’ telling reaction to Havertz moment v Man City

Graham Potter is currently a man under enormous pressure.

After a decent start to life as Chelsea manager, things have turned rather sour for the Englishman.

The Blues’ lengthy injury list has not made things easy for Potter of late, however, the inept performance from his team at the Etihad on Sunday simply cannot be excused.

A passive Chelsea were completely dominated by Manchester City from the off in their FA Cup third-round tie.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half of proceedings thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

Alvarez’s Strike came from the penalty spot and the way it came about was quite ridiculous.

Kai Havertz was the guilty party involved, the German forward inexplicably handling the ball inside the box from a corner kick.

We’re not quite sure how referee Robert Jones didn’t spot the obvious infringement straight away, but luckily VAR was on hand to bail him out.

Video: Havertz’s handball vs Man City

What on earth was he thinking?!

It was a moment of pure Madness from Havertz, who was unsurprisingly hauled off at half-time by Potter after a lackluster display up top.

The Chelsea manager was not a happy bunny and his reaction to the handball itself was rather telling.

After watching a replay of the incident in the dugout, Potter appeared to be caught by the cameras saying “f**k me” – a phrase many Blues fans will likely have uttered as well.

Video: Potter’s reaction to Havertz’s handball

At this point, it’s hard not to feel sorry for Potter, who had to watch Mahrez make it 4-0 from the penalty spot late in the second half.

The cards he’s been dealt since swapping Brighton & Hove Albion for Chelsea have not exactly been fair, but ultimately, football isn’t always fair.

If Potter can’t mastermind a turnaround in the west London club’s fortunes soon, you really do fear for his job.

Chelsea are not exactly adverse to sacking a manager, are they?

