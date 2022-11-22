Chelmsford high alumni show off talents at variety show

CHELMSFORD — Chelmsford High School alumni spanning six decades will converge on their old stomping grounds Thanksgiving weekend, but not just for turkey and stuffing.

Instead, the alums will perform in the Chelmsford Center for the Arts’ “Magic, Music, and Mayhem” variety show on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 pm at the center’s Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

CCA Executive Director Lexy Lattimore said so many Chelmsford Residents fostered their Performative spirit right in town, so to welcome them home to showcase their skills is important.

“We have such talented people who live in Chelmsford, but also who are from Chelmsford and may not live here anymore but who have a strong connection or were educated here, their love for the arts started here,” Lattimore said. “(It’s) to really celebrate the Talent in Chelmsford, but to really just increase this community connection through the special set of cultural expression that we’re going to see.”

Lattimore will be one of 16 Chelmsford High alums to take the stage. With a background in dance, Lattimore said she plans to reflect on her experience as a youth growing up in Chelmsford in an original work. She’ll also be performing in little skits alongside co-host Charlie Smith.

A Class of 2010 graduate, Lattimore fondly recalls her participation in the school’s theater department, in which many of the show’s other performers were heavily involved.

“It’s just such a testament to the strength of Chelmsford’s arts programs,” Lattimore said, “from music to theater.”

Lauren Cochran, who’s directed the school’s theater program for about 23 years, is now a leading co-founder of The Playground, the CCA’s community theater program currently in the works.

Those four years of high school are “formative” for many young artists, Cochran said, and to welcome back former students with whom she once worked is something special.

“It feels like you’ve given birth to many, many children,” Cochran said with a laugh. “This group, I think, has fond memories, which is why they’re all coming back. It’s a real tribute that they wanted to come back and perform, so it feels great.”

Abby Segal, a student at Bates College, will provide the show’s “magic,” while Comedian Janelle Draper and Sophie Bellone, an intern with Los Angeles Improv Comedy Troupe The Groundlings, will both provide the “mayhem.”

Segal, a 2019 CHS graduate, first discovered magic over 11 years ago, when her sister started doing card tricks. While her sister quickly lost interest in the hobby, Segal said she was hooked.

During the pandemic, when she was stuck at home in Chelmsford, Segal said she ended up creating mostly parlor-style magic tricks that related to the world in which we live. She’ll be showcasing those tricks on Saturday.

“When I got home from school, when the Pandemic happened, I remember there was a shortage of toilet paper, and I wanted to reflect these times,” Segal said. “So I did this whole magic trick, it’s this famous trick called the cups and balls, and I used toilet paper rolls and little bits of toilet paper in the balls to reflect the shortage of the supplies.”

While still at CHS, Segal said she performed magic shows out of the school’s Black Box Theater, which Cochran founded. That opportunity to strengthen her magic skills meant a lot to Segal, and she’s looking forward to her first performance at the CCA.

“I’m really excited to be back and perform,” she said.

Draper, who recently opened for Jeff Ross, said she was rather “shy and timid” in high school, but recognized that she loved “being the goofball” and making people laugh. It was only after graduating in 2007 and finishing college when she realized Comedy could be a career.

Draper describes her Comedy as “un-ladylike, unapologetic and uncensored,” although she might have to censor herself a little bit on Saturday — it is a family show.

“I’m such a family-oriented person, and I’m still friends with my friends from high school, so it really is always a treat coming home,” Draper said. “To be able to combine stand-up with former classmates, it’s really pretty fun.”

Shayan Sobhian, an actor-turned-musician who starred in the television show “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” is a 2013 alumnus who will be playing acoustic guitar and singing an original song titled “Tony.”

Although he now lives in Cohasset, Sobhian said Chelmsford “will always feel like home” and he remains a “huge theater kid” at heart.

“This is where I got my start,” Sobhian said. “Vibrationally, it feels very good to be back in Chelmsford.”

Cochran said “it’s high time” Chelmsford housed a community theater program outside of school, and The Playground — along with the variety show — seeks to grow that interest.

“Chelmsford loves theater, and now we’re going to have our own theater for the community,” Cochran said. “And they’ll get to see the stars that they’ve created already through their educational system and see the Talent that they’ve turned into and that they’re wanting to give back. And we just want to go back as well. It’s an exciting thing.”

Tickets to the show can be purchased online or at the box office and are $20 for adults and $10 for students.